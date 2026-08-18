Mohanlal Announces 7 New Films With Priyadarshan, Jeethu Joseph, Sathyan Anthikad And Others

Mohanlal has announced an exciting lineup of seven films with some of Malayalam cinema's prominent filmmakers. The 66-year-old actor, in his latest post on X, revealed that he will next work with Vishnu Mohan, Anoop Sathyan, Priyadarshan, Dileesh Pothan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph and Jeethu Joseph.

"Exciting stories, exciting journeys and some very special filmmakers," Mohanlal wrote while sharing the lineup. The announcement marks what is arguably one of the busiest phases of the actor's career and has generated considerable excitement among his fans.

Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, India's highest honour in cinema, from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi on September 23, 2025.

Five of the seven films had already been announced, while Mohanlal's latest post has now confirmed his new collaborations with Sathyan Anthikad and Jeethu Joseph.

Mohanlal's Upcoming Projects

His film with Vishnu Mohan, currently titled L367, was announced on January 26. Vishnu Mohan won the National Film Award for Best Debut Director for Meppadiyan. The film will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies, with the makers describing it as one of the banner's biggest productions. Vishnu Mohan has previously said that the story draws inspiration from several real-life incidents.

Mohanlal will also feature in Priyadarshan's 100th film. Announced in March, the project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is expected to be a musical rather than a comedy. It will also mark a major milestone in the long-standing partnership between Mohanlal and Priyadarshan. Mohanlal starred in Priyadarshan's directorial debut and will now headline his 100th film.

The actor is also teaming up with Dileesh Pothan for Nedumkandam Miracle. Announced on July 3, the film will be produced by Achu Baby John under John & Mary Creative. The script has been written by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria, while Shyju Khalid will handle cinematography, Saiju Sreedharan will edit the film, and Sushin Shyam will compose the music.

Nedumkandam Miracle is expected to be shot in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Chennai. It will be Dileesh Pothan's fourth directorial venture after Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Joji.

A film with Jude Anthany Joseph was announced on August 16 and is expected to release next year. Mohanlal has also announced another project with Anoop Sathyan, which is expected to begin filming in November 2026. The film will be produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas.

The biggest new information in Mohanlal's latest post is the confirmation of his collaborations with Sathyan Anthikad and Jeethu Joseph. Details, including the titles, producers, and filming schedules, have not yet been announced.

Mohanlal last worked with Sathyan Anthikad on Hridayapoorvam, which was released on August 28, 2025, and collected around Rs 76 crore.

His most recent collaboration with Jeethu Joseph was Drishyam 3, which was released worldwide on May 21, 2026. The film grossed around Rs 241 crore and concluded the Malayalam franchise that began with Drishyam in 2013.

The seven newly announced projects add to an already packed schedule for Mohanlal. He also has L366 with director Tharun Moorthy in the pipeline, in which he plays a police officer. The film's shoot has now been permitted near Pamba, although filming remains restricted in the forest belt surrounding the hill shrine.