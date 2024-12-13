Allu Arjun Arrest Highlights: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month in which one woman was killed. He was taken into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills.

The Hyderabad police had registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre, based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband. On December 8, the theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested.

According to police, there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor's team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.

Here are the Highlights on Allu Arjun's arrest: