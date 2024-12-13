Allu Arjun Arrest Highlights: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month in which one woman was killed. He was taken into custody from his house in Jubilee Hills.
The Hyderabad police had registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre, based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband. On December 8, the theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested.
According to police, there was no intimation from theatre management or the actor's team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management also did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd.
"Allu Arjun's Actions Led To Incident": Hyderabad Cops On Theatre's Letter
Hyderabad police on Friday issued a clarification regarding a letter being circulated in the media requesting police bandobast for December 4 and 5 in connection with the release of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa-2'.
In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad City said, "Clarification regarding the letter being circulating in media addressed by Sandhya Cine Enterprise 70 MM to ACP Chikkadpally requesting bandobust on 04/05-12-2024 in connection with release of Pushpa-2. We receive a lot of requests for bandobast citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities, religious programs etc., However, it is beyond our resources to provide bandobast for every event".
Sandhya Cine Enterprise had requested Hyderabad police on December 2 for the arrangement of bandobast on December 4 and 5 in connection with the release of the 'Pushpa-2.' Read more.
"Congress Has No Respect For The Creative Industry": Ashwini Vaishnaw On Allu Arjun's Arrest
The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity…
Heavy Police Security Deployed Uutside Chanchalguda Central Jail
In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Death Bail Case, SRK And 'Raees' Mention
Telugu actor Allu Arjun's bail hearing in the Telangana High Court - after his arrest Friday in the 'Pushpa 2' stampede case - featured a parallel to a similarly tragic incident involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his film 'Raees', in which also one person died.
Arguing for bail for his client, Allu Arjun's lawyer recalled the 'Raees' stampede and argued the main question before the court was "... is somebody doing a rash or negligent act?" In that context he spoke about the stampede involving SRK, and said the Bollywood actor "threw clothes at the station, which led to a stampede". In that case he was not found criminally liable, Mr Arjun's lawyer said.
It was also argued that Allu Arjun was on the first floor of Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre when the stampede occurred on the ground floor. And the lawyer also rubbished claims by the police that they had not been informed of the actor's plan to attend a special screening of his film. Read more.
"Just Because He's An Actor...": Court Grants Interim Bail To Allu Arjun
Telugu actor Allu Arjun - arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the stampede last week at a Hyderabad theatre showing his 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' - was granted interim bail hours after his arrest.
As it released the actor, the Telangana High Court observed "just because he is an actor... he cannot be held like this." Shortly before that observation Mr Arjun had been sent to jail for 14 days.
"Disheartening": Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Co-star Rashmika Mandanna On His Arrest
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' co-star Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to his arrest saying that it is "disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual".
The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident.
However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.
"Crowd Control Not Actor's Job": Veteran Actor Raza Murad On Allu Arjun's Arrest
After superstar Allu Arjun was arrested over a stampede that killed a woman, veteran actor raza Murad said that he is "disappointed".
"A stampede occurred, a person died and people were injured. What was the fault of the actor? The responsibility of the theatre is not in the hands of actor. Crowd control is not an actor's job. If that is the reason for the arrest, it is beyond my understanding...I am surprised...It is not a crime to be popular or to work in hit films. Actor doesn't gather a crowd. Crowd gathers due to the popularity of a film, of an actor...If there is any other reason, I can't speaka about that. If he has been arrested, that should be investigated too - why was he arrested, what was the reason. There should be a concrete reason..." he said.
Cops Bring Allu Arjun To Chanchalguda Central Jail After Court Order
After Allu Arjun's Arrest, Letter Contradicts Cops' "No Information" Claim
Hours after Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre where the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was being held, a letter purportedly written by the management of the cinema hall has emerged which counters a key claim made by the police.
When Mr Arjun and others were named in a case in connection with the December 4 stampede, in which a woman had died and a child was injured, the Hyderabad police had said neither the actor's team nor the management of Sandhya Theatre had informed them that he would be attending the premiere. They said his appearance led to a crowd surge, which caused the stampede.
A letter from the management of the Sandhya Theatre to the police written on December 2, however, categorically states that Mr Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna - his co-star in the movie - and others would be attending the premiere and requests that adequate security arrangements be made. Read more.
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case filed by the family of a woman who was killed during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'.
The family, however, today told reporters that they were willing to withdraw the case, according to a statement by the public relations team of Allu Arjun.
"I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," Bhaskar, the husband of the woman, Revathi, who died in the stampede, told reporters.
The actor was taken into custody amid tight security from his house and taken to Chikkadpally police station.
Telugu actor Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days' jail following his arrest in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre last week in which one woman was killed.
"Cops Barged Into My Bedroom": Allu Arjun To Court On His Arrest
Superstar Allu Arjun has told the court that the cops barged into his bedroom to arrest him in the stampede case that saw the death of a woman last week. Mr Arjun made the remark in his petition seeking to postpone his arrest till Monday. He also reportedly told the cops that it was wrong of them to enter his private space.
Reports suggest the cops told the actor they had been honouring all his requests, but the actor differed. "Sir, you haven't honoured anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You're not wrong to take me in, but it's too much to come up to my bedroom. That's not good," the 41-year-old said. Read more.
Watch: Police vehicle, carrying actor Allu Arjun, arrives at Nampally Court
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Telugu actor Allu Arjun after he was arrested in connection with the Sandhya theater stampede case in which one woman died. While promoting his film, Varun Dhawan said "blame can't be placed on just one person."
"Safety protocols can't be solely the responsibility of an actor. We can inform people around us. The incident was tragic and I express my condolences, but blame can't be placed on just one person," he said.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, reacting to the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, said that the "law will take its course". He asserted that he has no role in the arrest.
All are equal before the law. A legal process will follow. Police are taking action after one person died in the stampede," he said.
Allu Arjun Arrest: "Cops Came Into My Bedroom": Allu Arjun's Plea Against Arrest
Superstar Allu Arjun has told the court said that the cops entered his bedroom around noon to arrest him in the stampede case that saw the death of a woman last week.
The Telangana High Court will hear the quash petition by actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested in connection with the 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede case, at 4 pm today.
BJP MLA T Raja Singh defended actor Allu Arjun saying that the stampede is a failure of the police department and not of the actor. According to him, holding the actor accountable for something he is not directly responsible for is "unjust" and "unwarranted".
"Instead of addressing the systemic issues and lapses in crowd management, targeting a celebrated icon reflects poorly on the administration. The Congress government must introspect and ensure accountability lies where it truly belongs - with those responsible for maintaining public safety," he said.
Allu Arjun, in his plea against his arrest, said that the police directly entered his bedroom when they went to arrest him.
Allu Arjun Arrested: What Are The Charges Against Him?
Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by the police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'. A 35-year-old woman was killed and her nine-year-old son was seriously injured during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at a theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. A look at the charges against Allu Arjun.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao slammed the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, saying that it is the "pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers".
"I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating Allu Arjun as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly responsible," he wrote.
Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers!
I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really?
Telugu actor Allu Arjun approached the court on Friday, seeking to postpone his arrest till Monday.
The case will be heard at 2:30 pm today.
As the investigation unfolds, the arrest of a high-profile actor like Allu Arjun has sent shockwaves across the Telugu film industry, raising serious questions about event safety and accountability.
The incident has also sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for stricter regulations around celebrity events to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Allu Arjun, whose security team is also under investigation, is accused of failing to coordinate with local authorities before his visit, resulting in the fatal rush. The management of Sandhya Theatre is also under scrutiny, with three senior staff members already taken into custody.
"Son Wanted To Watch Pushpa 2, Is A Big Allu Arjun Fan": Man Whose Wife Was Killed In Hyderabad Stampede
The husband of a 35-year-old woman, who was killed during a stampede that broke out at a film threatre during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" in Hyderabad, on Thursday said he "cannot bear the loss of his wife".
Two days after the stampede during a 'Pushpa 2' screening in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences and said that he is "deeply heartbroken" by the tragic incident.
Allu Arjun Offers ₹25 Lakh Aid To Family Of Woman Killed At 'Pushpa 2' Premiere
Two days after a woman died and her son was critically injured at a theatre during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', actor Allu Arjun said on Friday that he is 'deeply heartbroken' and announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the family.
The actor also assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.
Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month in which one woman was killed.