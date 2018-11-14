Allowance For Madhya Pradesh Lawmakers Over 3 Times The Salary Bill: RTI

Travel allowances paid to the lawmakers alone accounted for Rs 34.03 crore. (Representational)

As Madhya Pradesh prepares for assembly elections, an RTI has revealed that Rs 149 crore were paid from state treasuries in salaries and allowances to 231 outgoing legislators in last five years.

The allowances were over three times the salary bill, the data shows.

According to the data furnished under the Right to Information by the Assembly secretariat, the salary bill of lawmakers between April 2013 and September 2018 was Rs 32.03 crore, while they were paid Rs 117 crores in various allowances in the same period.

Travel allowances paid to the MLAs alone accounted for Rs 34.03 crore.

RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaud had sought this information.

According to the economic survey for 2017-18 financial year, per capita income of the state was Rs 79,907 while the average income of legislators was Rs 14.48 lakh in the same financial year.