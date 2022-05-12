Allahabad High Court Grants 4 Months Time To Settle Krishna Janmabhoomi Case

The Allahabad High Court was hearing the petitions for early disposal of the case.

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

The High Court was hearing the petitions for early disposal of the cases of Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute on Thursday.

The High Court also said that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter, then the court can issue ex-parte orders.

The High Court's order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

So far nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. The District Judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter. The court will give its decision on July 1.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court has sought the removal of a mosque said to be built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The hearing of both the parties in this matter has been completed on May 6 and after reserving the decision by the District Judge, it has been fixed for May 19.

A total of nine cases including Narayani Sena, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and others are pending in the court in which separate hearings are going on.

The plaintiffs and sages of all the cases have welcomed the directions of the High Court.

