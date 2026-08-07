Allahabad High Court Grants Parole To Atiq Ahmad's Sons For Brother's Funeral

The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted parole to slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's jailed sons Ali and Umar to enable them to attend the burial of their younger brother Aban Ahmad, who was killed in a road accident.

The body of Aban Ahmad (21), who was killed along with his friend Sonu, 25, when their SUV crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday, was brought to Prayagraj this morning.

He will be buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard Saturday morning, family members said.

A division bench of justices Ajay Bhanot and Divesh Chandra Samant passed the parole order on a petition filed by Atiq Ahmad's sister Parveen Qureshi, seeking permission for Umar and Ali to attend their younger brother's last rites.

The high court was informed that the burial would take place on Saturday morning, following which the bench granted the two brothers parole to attend the funeral.

Ali is lodged in Jhansi jail while Umar is in Lucknow jail.

In the accident, three other occupants of the vehicle -- Azam, Mohammad Javed and Umar -- were injured and admitted to Jhansi Medical College. Their relatives later shifted them to Prayagraj.

Aban was travelling with his friends to meet his brother Ali, who is lodged in Jhansi jail, when the accident occurred, according to police.

Aban's grave has been prepared near that of Atiq Ahmad at the Kasari-Masari graveyard, where the graves of Atiq's brother Ashraf and son Asad are also located.

Aban was the youngest of Atiq Ahmad's five sons.

Another of Atiq's sons, Asad, was killed in a police encounter near Jhansi in April 2023. He was wanted in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants posing as journalists on April 15, 2023, while the two were being taken by police for a medical examination at a hospital in Prayagraj.

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