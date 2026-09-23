'Can't Dictate': Court Frees UP Woman From Father's Custody, Allows Her To Live With Muslim Husband

The Allahabad High Court has freed a 26-year-old Ghaziabad woman from her father's custody and allowed her to live with her Muslim husband, saying she is adult and has the fundamental right to choose her partner.

The woman, Sonika Chauhan, had alleged that her father has confined her to home as he dislikes her marriage with Akbar Khan.

During the hearing on Tuesday, she told the court that she has voluntarily entered into matrimonial alliance with Khan and wants to reside with him.

Khan also expressed his willingness to live with Sonika.

However, her father, Lakshman Singh Chauhan, said that his daughter has been blackmailed by Akbar and she is under his coercion. He also said that she is voluntarily living with him without any pressure.

After interacting with them, the court observed that it is well settled that a person who has attained age of majority is entitled to exercise the fundamental right to choose her partner and lead her life in accordance with her own wishes.

Such a choice is personal to the individual concerned and cannot be dictated or controlled by the wishes of her parents or other family members, the court said.

The court said Sonika is at liberty to live with her partner and directed police authorities to ensure adequate security to them.

The court also directed family members not to interfere in their matrimonial life.