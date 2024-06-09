All Set At Rashtrapati Bhawan, As Narendra Modi To Take Prime Minister's Oath Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 7.15 pm.

The Council of Ministers will also take their oaths of office and secrecy as part of the Prime Minister's new cabinet.

The oath ceremony will be attended by several leaders from the neighbouring nations. It is being reported that at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, arrangements are being made for over 8,000 guests.

The preparations for the grand event are currently underway at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The official YouTube channel of the President of India released a video, showing the ongoing preparations of the large-scale event.

List Of Guests

Those who have confirmed their attendance for the ceremony include President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif.

In addition, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay will also be attending the grand event.

Traffic advisory

Delhi traffic police have implemented some diversions in the route. Over 1,000 officers will be on duty.

DCP Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, “Approximately 1,100 police officials will be on duty today. Our traffic staff has been briefed completely. There will be restricted entry towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and the roads near it.”

"We have already put all the information on our social media handles. The public should plan their journey as per that and are advised to go through our advisory once,” he added.

On Sunday, special traffic arrangements will be put in place around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM.