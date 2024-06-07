Sanitation Workers, Transgenders To Be Invited To PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time

Several sanitation workers, transgenders, and laborers part of the Central Vista Project will be among the special guests at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend, sources said on Friday.

Railway employees working in Vande Bharat and Metro, the beneficiaries of central government schemes, and the "Viksit Bharat" ambassadors have also been invited to the much-awaited oath-taking ceremony, which is set to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Arrangements are being made for over 8,000 guests at Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said.

PM Modi's Oath Ceremony On Sunday

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Sunday evening after his allies chose him as their leader at a key meeting in Delhi.

Various South Asian leaders have been invited to the ceremony and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have already confirmed their presence.

Invitations have also been reportedly sent to Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

Earlier in 2014, the leaders of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries had attended Mr Modi's swearing-in ceremony, and in 2019, the leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries attended the event.

Mr Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third straight time - becoming only the second Indian to do so after the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results for which were declared on Tuesday, the BJP was reduced to 240 seats from its overwhelming majority of 303 in 2019. The BJP-led NDA, which had won 352 parliamentary constituencies in the 2019 general elections, has also come down to 293 but is above the majority mark of 272.

PM Modi and the BJP are relying on their allies to be able to form the government. The two biggest BJP partners are Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which got 16 seats, and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, which secured 12.