How To Check Puducherry Election Result 2021 Online

Of the 30 seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates (Representational)

Puducherry voted to elect MLAs to its 30-member assembly in a single phase on April 6 in the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 30 Assembly seats for Puducherry Elections 2021, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 were eligible to vote in the elections.

The Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under the Chief Minister V Narayansamy who resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated members) following the resignations of five Congress MLAs and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of V Narayansamy and his council of ministers. Then lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi was replaced and Telangana's governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took the additional charge of the Union Territory.

In 2016, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats. In the 2019 general elections, Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of Congress won the single-seat from the Union Territory.

