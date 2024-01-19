5 Facts About New CEO Of PepsiCo India Jagrut Kotecha

Jagrut Kotecha has worked at PepsiCo for 30 years, starting from 1994.

PepsiCo India has announced the appointment of Jagrut Kotecha as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India. Currently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for PepsiCo in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), Mr Kotecha brings three decades of experience to his new role.

About his role, Mr Kotecha said, “Having been part of the PepsiCo family for the past 30 years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of PepsiCo India to excellence and innovation. This commitment has not only propelled our growth in the Indian market but also reinforced our position as a leader in the industry. As I take on this new responsibility, I am excited to drive forward our mission, ensuring continued success and growth in the Indian market.”

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/pepsico-india-appoints-jagrut-kotecha-as-new-ceo-for-india/article67755013.ece

Who is Jagrut Kotecha?

Jagrut Kotecha holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mumbai, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile. He also has an MBA degree in Marketing from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). Mr Kotecha worked at Cadbury India for two years, from 1992 to 1994, before his time at PepsiCo. Mr Kotecha has worked in PepsiCo for 30 years. He started working with the company in 1994 in the sales and marketing team in India. Through his dedication and expertise, he advanced through various roles, becoming the regional sales manager in 1997 and serving as the marketing manager for Western Snack until 1999. Mr Kotecha has worked in various locations, including Thailand (2000-2002), ASPACD (until 2002), the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei/Pacific, Mongolia (2006-2010), and held key positions in India, and globally since 2011, culminating in his current role as Senior Vice President Chief Commercial Officer for AMESA since January 2020. As the new CEO, Mr Kotecha is set to succeed Ahmed El Sheikh, who will be taking over as the CEO for the Middle East Business Unit in March, concluding his seven-year tenure in India.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO for Africa, Middle East & South Asia at PepsiCo, said, “Over the last six years, Ahmed has been instrumental in transforming our business, driving innovation, and steering the team through challenging landscapes. His leadership saw the introduction of pioneering products and various community-focused initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity. I am equally excited to welcome Jagrut to the India executive team.”