Who Is Shailesh Jejurikar, Next CEO Of Procter & Gamble

Indian-born executive Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of American Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giant, Procter & Gamble, effective January 1, 2026.
The 58-year-old, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as President and CEO, the company announced. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Mr Jejurikar joins the elite league of Indian-origin leaders at the helm of global corporations.
"Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025," Procter & Gamble (P&G) said in a statement.
Who Is Shailesh Jejurikar?
- Shailesh Jejurikar was born and raised in India, spending his early years in a rural area outside Mumbai. He completed his undergraduate studies in Bombay and went on to earn an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, as per his Linkedin account.
- Mr Jejurikar joined Procter & Gamble in 1989 as an Assistant Brand Manager in India and steadily rose through the ranks with global stints across Africa, Asia, and North America. After roles in marketing and leadership across India, Kenya, and the US, he was promoted to General Manager in 2005 and became Vice President in 2008.
- By 2010, he was leading Home Care in North America. In 2014, he became President of Fabric Care, North America, and later took on global responsibilities. In 2019, he was named CEO of P&G's Global Fabric & Home Care - the company's largest business unit. Since 2021, he has served as Chief Operating Officer.
- Mr Jejurikar will become only the second non-US-born CEO of P&G since its founding in 1837, and among the few Indian-origin leaders heading a Fortune 500 company. The first was Netherlands-origin Durk Jager, who was appointed CEO in 1998.
- Shailesh Jejurikar serves as Chairman of the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp and is a Board Member at Otis Elevator Co, where he also chairs the Compensation Committee. He is also on the Board of The Christ Hospital. Previously, he was Vice Chairman of the American Cleaning Institute from 2014 to 2017 and served as a Trustee at Cincinnati Country Day School between 2012 and 2017.
