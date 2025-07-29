Who Is Shailesh Jejurikar, Next CEO Of Procter & Gamble

Indian-born executive Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as the Chief Executive Officer of American Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giant, Procter & Gamble, effective January 1, 2026.

The 58-year-old, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as President and CEO, the company announced. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Mr Jejurikar joins the elite league of Indian-origin leaders at the helm of global corporations.

"Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025," Procter & Gamble (P&G) said in a statement.

Who Is Shailesh Jejurikar?