'All People Working In Fields Are Dalits': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that agitations and people's participation in them would be important in the coming years for protecting the rights of people, their lands and their farms.

He was speaking at a farmers rally organised by the Bahujan Sangharsh Samiti in Nagpur.

`Dalit' is not a caste group but all people living in villages and working in the fields are Dalits, he said.

All the people working in the farms are `Bahujan', he added.

The present government in the country does not believe in the Constitution, he alleged.

Elected governments were toppled in Maharashtra as well as Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Talking about the agitation on Delhi borders against the new farm laws, he said it felt like "the government was a conspirator." Allegations of insulting the Tricolour were levelled against farmers and all these conspiracies were "hatched in Nagpur", he said, without naming any organization.

There were also attempts to portray the Sikh community as Khalistanis, he alleged.

But the people understood what the truth was, he added.

