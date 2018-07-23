All PDP Office-Bearers Submit Resignations To Mehbooba Mufti

The office-bearers of the PDP gave their resignations to party president Mehbooba Mufti

All office-bearers of the People's Democratic Party gave their resignations to party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, a PDP spokesman said.

The development followed the resignation of Mehbooba Mufti's uncle, Sartaj Madni, as PDP''s vice president.

PDP spokesman Rafi Mir said all office-bearers of the party including the vice president, general secretaries and treasurers have resigned.

The spokesman said the resignations were "aimed at revamping the party".

The PDP has been facing an internal crisis after several legislators came out in open rebellion against Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of playing to the dictation of a coterie of relatives around her.

In June, the BJP had pulled out of the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's party over what it claimed was severe law and order issues in Jammu and Kashmir.