All About Illegal IPL Streaming Case Involving Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Singer Badshah

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned actor Tamannaah Bhatia in connection with the alleged promotion of streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the FairPlay app, a subsidiary of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application.

Ms Bhatia has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on April 29.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already recorded statements of singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.

What Is Illegal IPL Streaming Case?

The actors have been summoned for allegedly promoting and endorsing the FairPlay app, which had illegally broadcast the IPL matches in 2023.

The app did not have permission from Viacom 18, which held exclusive broadcasting rights for the popular cricket tournament.

The alleged illegal streaming led to huge losses for the broadcaster.

The FairPlay app, designed for the Indian market, operates as a betting platform and is accessible for free on both Android and iOS platforms.

The betting exchange platform offers a wide variety of sports and entertainment leisure gambling.

According to its website, Cricket is the most loved sport on FairPlay, followed by Football and Tennis.

All sports matches are streamed live on FairPlay for the player's ease to "watch and win at the same time", the website said.

FairPlay is a subsidiary application of the Mahadev online gaming app, which also provided platforms for illegal betting in different live games like Cricket, Poker, Badminton, Tennis, Football card games, and chance games.

The Mahadev betting app made headlines last year when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who have appeared in ads for the app, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

The app came under the crosshairs of probe agencies after a ₹ 200-crore wedding in the UAE in February last year, paid for entirely in cash.