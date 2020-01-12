Calling Me 'Traitor': AMU Vice-Chancellor Seeks Police Security

The vice-chancellor, however, said the threats were not from students of the varsity. (File)

Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Professor Tariq Mansoor has sought security for himself and his family as the university is scheduled to reopen on Monday, after almost a month-long break following the December 15 protests against the citizenship law that turned violent.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Professor Mansoor has sought security in view of the threats issued to him.

The SSP said security forces would be at deputed at the Vice Chancellor's Lodge and the administrative block of AMU.

Professor Mansoor however, made it clear that the threat was not from students of the varsity.

"The students are like children and I have full faith in them. But there some anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges, who are instigating students to attack me. They are calling me an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter. There are also social media posts that call me 'traitor' and ask for my social boycott," the Vice Chancellor said in his letter.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Personal Secretary to Home Minister and the HRD minister, besides the Commissioner and District Magistrate.

Professor Mansoor said: "They have put a post on social media that the funeral of the Vice Chancellor will be held on opening of the university. If the anti-social elements are not checked and any untoward incident happens, it will have a cascading effect nationally since the AMU is a sensitive institution."

He said the university administration is not competent to discuss the citizenship amendment act (CAA) and the incident on the night of December 15 was being investigated by National Human Rights Commission in compliance with the directive from Allahabad high court.

Senior district officials said: "We have received a letter from the AMU Vice Chancellor. Posters have been pasted against him and the registrar and we have sought report from SP (Crime) and CO (LIU) and extra security is being provided to both AMU officials.

"We are doing an audit of AMU's internal security and will submit a report to the varsity administration."