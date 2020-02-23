Alcohol To Be Delivered Online In Madhya Pradesh Under New Excise Policy

Fifteen new outlets will be opened at tourist places to promote wine. (Representational)

Under the new excise policy of the Madhya Pradesh government for 2020-21, the supply of liquor will be done online while around 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will come up in the state in order to increase revenue.

"In order to increase revenue in the proposed excise system for the year 2020-21, 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will be executed with 25 per cent increase in the annual value of the previous year," an official release said.

"The supply of foreign liquor will be done online. In order to keep an effective control over the liquor business, an effort will be made to monitor the bottle in addition to the bar code installed in each bottle. The excise policy for the year 2020-21 also includes procedural simplifications," it said.

The execution of these shops will be done through the e-tender cum auction process.

"Under the proposed system, sub-shops of domestic and foreign liquor will not be opened. Two groups of shops will be set up in the four major districts of the state, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur," the release said.

"These groups will include liquor shops of domestic and foreign in urban and rural areas. In the remaining 12 municipal corporation districts, a group of shops will be formed and execution will be done through e-tender cum auction process. In the remaining 36 districts, in the year 2019-20, the reserve price will be determined by increasing the annual price of single groups of prevailing liquor shops by 25 per cent," it said.

In the new excise policy, these shops will be executed according to the system prevailing in the year 2019-20 i.e. through renewal/lottery/e-tender (Close bid and Auction). Sub-shops of domestic and foreign liquor sub shops will not be opened in the state in the year 2020-21.

Fifteen new outlets will be opened at tourist places to promote wine being made from grapes in a bid to increase the income of the grape production farmers of the state and to promote the cultivation of grapes.

The annual fees of these outlets will be Rs 10,000, the release said.