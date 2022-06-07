Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj Declared Tax-Free In Gujarat

'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in theatres countrywide on June 3.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday accorded tax-free status to Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax free in the state," the Chief Minister's Office announced through a statement on Twitter.

The announcement by the Gujarat chief minister came days after three other BJP-ruled states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, declared the film tax-free.

'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in theatres countrywide on June 3. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)