"Why Spend On Lamps": Akhilesh Yadav's Diwali-Christmas Comparison Sparks Row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the government's spending on Diwali celebrations and drew parallels with Christmas celebrations across the world, sparking a political row. He also suggested India should "learn" from how cities celebrate Christmas.

"I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it?" Yadav said while addressing a gathering.

He added, "What can we expect from this government? It should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights."

#WATCH | Lucknow | SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "... I dont want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion on the name of Lord Ram. In the entire world, all the cities get illuminated during Christmas. And that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we…

The Samajwadi Party chief's comment came as Ayodhya is eyeing to create history by lighting over 26 lakh diyas to celebrate Diwali. According to officials, a record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats - highlighting Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur. The counting of lamps is being done based on the pattern in which they are placed, they said.

BJP, Hindu outfit hit out

The BJP slammed Yadav for his remarks, saying that he has a "problem when Ayodhya is shining".

"Ayodhya was kept in darkness during the Samajwadi Party's rule in UP. The then Samajwadi Party government had opened fire on Ram devotees in the past. Now, when Ayodhya is shining, Akhilesh Yadav is having a problem. These people used to organise singing and dancing festivals in Saifai, but if Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav is having a problem," BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Hindu outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, accused the Samajwadi Party chief of glorifying foreign traditions over Indian culture.

"Just listen to this former Chief Minister of UP praising Christmas on the occasion of Diwali. The rows of diyas have burned his heart so much that he is preaching to 1 billion Hindus, saying, 'Don't waste money on diyas and candles, learn from Christmas'. The so-called messiah of jihadis and conversion gangs, who calls himself a Yadav, seems to love Christians more than Hindus. He glorifies foreign festivals more than Indian ones," Bansal said.

"Even when Christianity didn't exist, Diwali was celebrated. Today, on Diwali, he is lecturing about Christmas. Christmas will come in two months. He doesn't even know which festival is going on. When will Akhilesh Yadav get rid of his anti-Sanatana mindset? Such jealousy over Ayodhya's radiance and the happiness of Hindus is not right," he added.