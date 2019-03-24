Akhilesh Yadav To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and won. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the April-May national election from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, the party said today. The announcement comes days after his ally Mayawati declined to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Senior leader Azam Khan has been fielded from his bastion Rampur.

Akhilesh Yadav had won the 2009 general election from Kannauj. He vacated the seat after he became the chief minister in 2012. His wife Dimple Yadav, who is the current parliamentarian, will contest from the constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav is the sitting lawmaker from Azamgarh, which has a sizeable Muslim-Yadav vote bank. The Samajwadi Party patriarch has been shifted to Mainpuri, which is also a Samajwadi Party bastion.

