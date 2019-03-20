Mayawati Says She Will Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati said today that she would not contest the April-May national election and that she would rather campaign for the candidates of her BSP and that of ally Samajwadi Party.

"I won't contest polls. I am confident that my party will completely understand my decision. I can contest later if I wish," the former chief minister told reporters in Lucknow.

