Mayawati Says She Will Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections

"I can contest later if I wish," BSP chief Mayawati told reporters in Lucknow.

All India | | Updated: March 20, 2019 13:11 IST
Lucknow: 

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati said today that she would not contest the April-May national election and that she would rather campaign for the candidates of her BSP and that of ally Samajwadi Party.

"I won't contest polls. I am confident that my party will completely understand my decision. I can contest later if I wish," the former chief minister told reporters in Lucknow.



