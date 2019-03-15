Akhilesh Yadav, Wife Dimple Yadav Speak To NDTV On Lok Sabha Elections

All India | | Updated: March 15, 2019 15:00 IST
Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav spoke to NDTV over the Lok Sabha elections


New Delhi: 

In an interview with Dr Prannoy Roy, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the decision to not take the Congress along, after the Samajwadi Party forged an alliance with Mayawati. Mr Yadav also spoke about the work that was done when he was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Here are the highlights of the interview:

  • In Uttar Pradesh, we have an alliance ready. They (Congress) must support us
  • Now time has run out. It is difficult to come together. But the Congress is a big party (on an alliance with the Congress): Akhilesh Yadav
  • "In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal can fight and they (Congress) must support him
  • I think WhatsApp, Twitter and social media bring out truth as much as it brings bad
  • "Women's security and their education will definitely be our priority": Dimple Yadav
  • Numbers are important in winning elections, says Akhilesh Yadav
  • "Alliance was necessary to fight BJP": Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief on tie-up with Mayawati's BSP


