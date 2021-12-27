Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Adityanath Over UP's 'Worsening Economy'

Akhilesh Yadav said no concrete step has been taken to make India $5 trillion economy. (File)

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh's economy is worsening instead of improving, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that this has made Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath silent on his vision to make the state a $1 trillion economy.

Making the assertion in a statement, Mr Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what basis he had claimed that the UP economy has gone into a tailspin.

In his statement, Mr Yadav also claimed that owing to the wrong policies of the BJP, the country's economy has crumbled.

"The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a $5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it,” he said.

"The so-called 'upyogi' (useful) chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a $1 trillion economy. Now, he does not talk about it even indirectly. Statistics suggest that instead of moving ahead, UP is moving back," Mr Yadav added.

