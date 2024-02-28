Akhilesh Yadav Summoned As Witness By CBI In Illegal Mining Case: Sources

Akhilesh Yadav held the mining department between 2012 and June 2013.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been summoned as a witness by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the illegal mining case. Sources in the probe agency said that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister will be questioned tomorrow.

The cases of illegal mining were reported from seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, Shamli, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Deoria, Saharanpur, Hamirpur and Siddharthnagar.

It has been alleged that government officials had allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between the year 2012 and 2016. Mining rights were also given in violation of NGT orders, the agency added.