Ram Rajya Has Come In State Jails: Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe At UP Government

Akhilesh Yadav accused Yadav accused BJP of being insensitive towards the people. (File)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday there was literally "Ram Rajya" in the state jails, a day after a video showing inmates having alcohol went viral on social media.

"As the CM (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) has become a star campaigner of his party in other states, 'Ram Rajya' has come in UP jails. He intends to bring such 'Ram Rajya' in the state, in which all the facilities are available to inmates inside jails. This is the biggest example of 'sabka saath sabka vikas!" Mr Yadav said.

The video of a Raebareli jail had gone viral on social media, which purportedly shows one of the inmates calling someone using a mobile phone to order liquor and another threatening a person to get money. Six jail officials have been suspended for failing to check the clandestine entry of liquor and firearms inside the prison.

"After assuming the charge of the state, the CM had said that criminals would either leave the state or go to jail. They (criminals) never left the state and are involved in incidents of loot, murder and abduction," the SP chief said.

Mr Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being insensitive towards the people and not serious about UP's development, underlining that the state ministers were involved in all other activities that have nothing to do with the state's progress.

The state government has spent 20 months. It will be asked from them what they are doing on the development front, Mr Yadav said.

"The CM is using terror tactics to get the work done from the officers. The people of the state are repenting their decision to elect the BJP and are awaiting the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections to give a befitting reply...," he added.