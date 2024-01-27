Akhilesh Yadav Says Alliance With Congress "Off To Good Start" On 11 Seats

Akhilesh Yadav said his party's alliance with Congress is "off to a good start" in 11 "strong" seats

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said his party's alliance with the Congress is "off to a good start" with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections are due in April-May.

"Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Mr Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

The development comes at a time amid strong indications that Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

Mr Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP.

The longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a massive hit.



