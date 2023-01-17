Akhilesh Yadav Meets Uncle Shivpal, Sparks Buzz About Reunion

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence amid speculations about the latter would be given major responsibility in the party high.

The meeting between both leaders went on for almost 45 minutes, said party sources.

There are speculations about Shivpal Singh Yadav being likely to be given important responsibility in the party since the manner in which "Yadav Kunba" came together to win the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

The seat was vacant after the death of SP patron and senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav also accepted the Samajwadi Party flag in Etawah and vowed to work to strengthen the party.

The Jaswantnagar MLA formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 after being sidelined by the Samajwadi Party in 2016.

He contested against Akshay Yadav from Firozabad for the seat won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The victory of Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri played a big role in "bringing" uncle-nephew together.

