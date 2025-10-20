"Akhilesh Yadav Enemy Of Sanatanis": BJP On Remarks Over Diwali Expenses

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is an "enemy of sanatanis", Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday, as he hit out at the opposition leader over his controversial remarks on lighting diyas during the annual Ayodhya Deepotsav event.

"He is an enemy of sanatanis and Hindus. He has a problem with Diwali but not with Christmas," Singh said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came two days after Yadav raised questions on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's expenditure on lighting diyas and candles during the Deepotsav celebration and suggested it should learn from the arrangements made worldwide to illuminate cities during Christmas.

"I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it?" Yadav said on Saturday.

"What can we expect from this government? It should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights," he added.

Since then, the BJP has criticised Yadav, alleging he has become so blinded by his love for votes of "fundamentalists" that he has started speaking against his own community.

On Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Sudhansu Trivedi said: "Akhilesh Yadav has become so blinded by the love of votes of fundamentalists that he has now started speaking against his own Yadav community and also wants to snatch away the prosperity of the Prajapati community."

He added that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks reflect the opposition INDIA bloc's mindset and "hatred" for Indian culture, Hindu dharma and the Prajapati community who make diyas.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asked Yadav to "stop insulting the Hindu faith for the sake of appeasement and vote bank politics".

"In Indian culture, lighting lamps is a centuries-old tradition, symbolising light, harmony, faith, and devotion. You have committed the despicable act of snatching the employment of the Prajapati community, who sell Diwali lamps," Maurya said.

Two new world records were set at this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Sunday. According to the state government, 26.17 lakh diyas were lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand celebrations in the temple town.