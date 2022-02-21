Case Against Akhilesh Yadav In UP's Saifai For Violating Poll Code

A case was filed against Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Safai town of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Monday for violating Model Code of Conduct.

The complaint has been registered against the Samajwadi Party Chief for interacting with media personnel outside polling booths in Safai on Sunday.

Accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Chief, after casting his vote, took potshots at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Yadav is fighting his first assembly elections from the Karhal seat.

A voter turnout of 61.61 per cent was recorded in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday when 59 assembly constituencies went to polls.

The last phase of voting will take place on March 7 and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.