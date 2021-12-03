Akhilesh Yadav Active During Election Time Only: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi also accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of doing politics of religion. (File)

Claiming that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav became active during the election time only, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked where he was when atrocities were being committed during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020.

The Congress general secretary, who is steering the party's campaign for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the SP and the BSP were taking forward the BJP's politics of religion and caste.

"These parties think that they will get votes through such kind of politics and would rule on getting their chances. I have heard that some people are saying that BJP will win again by creating chasm in society. Why, because the reality is that the parties which are considered as the main opposition are not setting the agenda of development," Ms Gandhi said addressing the party's 'Pratigya rally' in Moradabad.

"They also want to do the same kind of politics. The Samajwadi Party and the BSP have also taken politics of caste and religion forward," she claimed.

The Congress leader said during protests against the CAA, a 19-year-old boy from Bijnor was murdered and another was killed in police firing but no action was taken in this connection.

"I want to ask if Akhileshji visited their houses. Thirteen adivasis (tribals) were killed in Sonbhadra. Did Akhileshji go there? Atrocities were committed on women in Unnao and Hathras did Akhileshji go there, did he go to Lakhimpur kheri where people were killed? Why during election time he is moving about and his party is coming alive?" Gandhi added.

She also questioned the “silence” of BSP leaders when atrocities were being committed on Dalits in Agra, Allahabad and Hathras.

"Why did they not raise their voice? When BSP leaders give statements, why does it look like they are speaking like the BJP. Because in the end they all think that your problems and struggles have no meaning for their politics and they all think that they will seek votes on the basis of religion and caste,” she said in the rally.

The Congress leader stressed there is no war which can be won without fighting.

"When there is no fight, how will there be a victory? Everyone is thinking that they will rule and loot when their time comes. They think after five years we will raise unnecessary issues and rule. I want to give you a chance to change politics, you should make the leaders answerable on your development issues and make politics development oriented,” Gandhi said.

She accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of doing politics of religion and said this will continue until people start talking about development issues.

The Congress leader also claimed that it is only her party which is taking up development issues while others are playing the caste and religion cards, creating differences among the masses.

"The chief minister does not think he is answerable to people. At the election time, he gets away talking about religion," she said, adding that politics of religion and caste will continue if people do not speak over matters concerning development.

Referring to the recent withdrawal of agricultural laws by the Centre, she said the farmers' stir is an example that even the government will have to "bow down" once people make up their mind and fight over issues.

Talking about the UP TET exam paper leak on November 28, the Congress leader said this is not a new thing as it has happened in 12 other examinations during the BJP government.

"There are more than 10 lakh government jobs lying vacant but the youth are not getting employment and the UP chief minister gives irresponsible statements that there are a number of jobs in the state but not eligible youth,” Gandhi alleged.

Stressing on giving more participation to women in politics, the Congress general secretary said her party has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming elections.