Watch: India Tests 'Akash Prime' Missile, Destroys Aerial Target

A new version of the Akash Missile - 'Akash Prime' was successfully tested from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur on Monday at around 4:30 pm. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft, in its first flight test after improvements.

In comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker for improved accuracy, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in news release.

Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes. A modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system was used for the flight test. The range stations at the test site including radars, Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) and telemetry stations monitored the missile trajectory and flight parameters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) and industry for the successful trials of Akash Prime Missile. He said that the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in the design and development of world-class Missile systems.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the Akash Prime system will boost the confidence of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.