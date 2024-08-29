Akasa Air Served Showcause Notice Over Regulatory Violations

Akasa Air has been issued a show-cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation over regulatory breaches identified during a recent review of flight operations.

Spot audits by the aviation regulator had revealed that practical training sessions for crew were being simulated and completed without mandated regulatory approvals, raising significant concern regarding adequacy of training standards and operational readiness.

The company has one week to provide an explanation, the DGCA has said.

Akasa began operations in August 2022; its first flight was from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. In March the company began its first international service, flying from Mumbai to Doha. According to government data, Akasa carried over six lakh passengers in July for a market share of around 4.7 per cent.

Last week co-founder and CEO Vinay Dube said he expected Akasa Air to achieve profitability within the next three years. This is despite running into losses of more than Rs 2,400 crore in its first two.

In an interview with the Economic Times, Mr Dube also said he plans to go public by 2028.

"We think we have a great financial future. Listing is in our future... but you never say never. We hope to list some day," he told news agency PTI in an interview in March.

DGCA's Notice To SpiceJet

Meanwhile, earlier today the DGCA also issued an "enhanced surveillance" notice to SpiceJet.

Earlier this month the aviation regulator - acting on reports the carrier had to cancel flights from Dubai over non-payment of dues - conducted a special audit that revealed "certain deficiencies".

As a result the DGCA said the airline, "has once again, and with immediate effect, been placed under enhanced surveillance", explaining this means increased spot checks and/or night-time audits with a view to ensure operational safety.

