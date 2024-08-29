SpiceJet Faces Spot Checks, Night Surveillance Over Cancellations

SpiceJet, for the second time in two years, has been placed under "enhanced surveillance" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation following reports of cancelled flights and financial stress.

Earlier this month the aviation regulator - acting on reports the carrier had to cancel flights from Dubai over non-payment of dues - conducted a special audit that revealed "certain deficiencies".

As a result the DGCA said the airline, "has once again, and with immediate effect, been placed under enhanced surveillance", explaining this means increased spot checks and/or night-time audits with a view to ensure operational safety.

According to Reuters SpiceJet had to operate multiple empty flights from Dubai as passengers were not allowed, by airport officials there, to check-in because the airline had not paid certain fees.

That was reportedly the second such disruption this month.

A SpiceJet spokesperson attributed the cancellations to "operational issues" and said affected passengers were accommodated on subsequent flights, or other airlines, or given a full refund.

All scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned, the company said.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it reached a settlement with Mumbai airport over "a minor financial matter," hours after being warned, in a now deleted social media post, of "temporary disruptions".

SpiceJet had reportedly been placed under "enhanced surveillance" in July last year too; an official told news agency PTI this was due to multiple financial issues and against the backdrop of various lessors seeking repossession of leased aircraft. The airline, however, denied any such development.

In 2022, following a series of safety issues in quick succession, the DGCA had allowed SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of its fleet. The aviation regulator had undertaken audits then too, only allowing the airline to release aircraft after confirming rectification of all defects or malfunctions.

It was only from October 30 of that year that SpiceJet was allowed to use its full fleet.

The DGCA then had pointed to big gaps on how the airline was being run, from operating flights with "degraded safety margins" and issues that indicated "poor internal safety oversight", to vendors not being paid on time, leading to shortage of spare parts for the fleet.

Ajay Singh, who owns the airline, told NDTV then the airline remains "100 per cent safe".

Mr Singh is bullish about his airline's future. In June he said the airline will be raising around USD 250 million over the next couple of months as the carrier looks to overcome "significant black swan events".

"It is difficult to kill SpiceJet....and we are trying to fix the problems," he declared.

