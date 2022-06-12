Akali Dal's Parkash Badal Admitted To Chandigarh Hospital

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now.

Akali Dal's Parkash Badal Admitted To Chandigarh Hospital

Parkash Singh Badal had contracted covid earlier this year. (File)

Chandigarh:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh on June 6 after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.

Earlier this year, Mr Badal had contracted COVID-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Prior to this, Mr Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The SAD chief had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.