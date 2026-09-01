Akali-BJP Experiment Gets Students' Stamp Ahead Of Punjab Polls

A victory at Panjab University's student elections has handed a symbolic boost to the emerging Akali Dal-BJP alliance narrative in Punjab, months ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

ABVP's Ankit Vidhan was elected president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council, with the Shiromani Akali Dal's student wing - Students Organisation of India or SOI - backing his candidature. The result assumes political significance at a time when the possibility of a fresh SAD-BJP alliance is generating considerable buzz in Punjab's political circles.

Vidhan's victory also marks the return of an ABVP-backed candidate to the top post. Last year, ABVP's Gauravveer Sohal had won the presidency, but without SAD's support.

This time, the alliance-style coordination appears to have delivered a result against a field that included the AAP's student wing and Congress' NSUI. AAP finished second, while NSUI was pushed to third.

The optics of the victory were equally political. After being elected, Vidhan celebrated by breaking a broom - the election symbol of the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party - sending an unmistakable message to his political rivals. Calling the result a "Gen-Z victory," he sought to frame the mandate as one driven by the younger generation.

For SAD and BJP, however, the significance goes beyond a university election.

The two parties, once long-standing allies before parting ways, have again become a talking point over a possible political realignment ahead of the Punjab polls.

While the alliance question remains politically fluid, the PU result gives both parties a ready-made pitch: A coordinated SAD-BJP-backed campaign can take on AAP and Congress in a contest involving Punjab's youth.

The bigger test, however, will be whether the PU template can translate into electoral chemistry on the ground in Punjab, where the two parties will have to overcome their organisational differences, negotiate seats and convince voters that their old alliance has fresh political relevance.