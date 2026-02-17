Ajit Pawar's Son Parth May Get Big Relief In Land Deal Case: Sources

Parth Pawar, the son of former NCP chief late Ajit Pawar, has got a clean chit in an investigation into alleged irregularities in a Maharashtra land deal, sources have said. A probe committee headed by an IAS officer has found no link between the land deal and Parth Pawar, but has recommended strict action against two government officials, the sources said. The report has now been submitted to the state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The development, which is yet to be made public, is a massive relief for the Pawar family that suffered the huge loss of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, has now taken charge as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. There is also speculation that Parth may get a Rajya Sabha seat.

Last week, amid buzz that Parth Pawar had been cleared of all allegations in the matter, Bawankule said he was yet to receive the probe panel's report. While it is now confirmed that the report has been submitted to the minister, its contents are yet to be made public.

The case in question pertains to a government-owned plot of about 40 acres. This plot, worth around Rs 1,800 crore, was reportedly sold for just Rs 300 crore to a firm linked to Parth Pawar. There were also alleged irregularities in the sale deed: about Rs 21 crore was payable, but only Rs 500 was paid, according to reports.

The Maharashtra registration department later issued a notice, asking the firm to pay the stamp duty by February 10, but the firm appealed against it.

Shital Tejwani, who held a power of attorney, executed the sale deed and sold the property despite knowing that the land belonged to the government. Sub-Registrar, Ravindra Taru, allegedly facilitated the deed. An FIR has been registered against Tejwani, Taru and Digvijay Patil, Parth Pawar's cousin and a partner at the firm.