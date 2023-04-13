'Ajit Pawar Will Not Become A Slave Of BJP': Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said that the future of Ajit Pawar is bright with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and he might not join BJP.

On Wednesday, while addressing the media, Sanjay Raut said, "NCP leader Ajit Pawar is a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress party. I don't think he will do such things and go with them (BJP).

"Ajit Pawar's political future is bright with NCP. So there is nothing to worry about. He will not join them and not become a slave of the BJP. We have full faith in NCP leader Ajit Pawar," he added.

Sanjay Raut further mentioned that discussions will be held with Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole in the upcoming days.

"On 16th May we have a rally in Nagpur and before that rally, we will talk with them," he said.

"NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar is a guardian and we are with them. Yesterday I and Uddhav Thackeray had discussions with Sharad Pawar on many issues. Our connection is like fevicol no one can separate it. There is no confusion in it," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut welcomed the meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"We as Oppositions leaders are together. I welcome Nitish Kumar and Tejasvi Yadav's move to meet Congress Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. It is a positive step towards togetherness, all opposition will come together and fight," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday evening at the latter's Silver Oak residence in South Mumbai. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP MP Supriya Sule were part of the meeting. However, no Congress leader was present.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stating that his comments lead to differences in Maha Vikas Aghadoi.

"Many a time, Nana Patole says things that lead to differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If he has any objection, then instead of going to the media, he should raise it with Jayant Patil or Uddhav Thackeray."

Mr Patole denied the allegation saying he had conveyed his views to NCP state president Jayant Patil.

"Ajit Pawar is seemingly not aware of facts. We briefed their state president Jayant Patil. If he did not tell, then it is his fault," he said.

Mr Patole further said an alliance between the NCP and the BJP will weaken and undermine the fight against the saffron party.

"An alliance with the BJP will weaken the fight against the ruling party at the Centre and doesn't bode well considering the larger picture (2024 Lok Sabha polls) but I do not think Ajit Pawar will join the BJP," he said.

