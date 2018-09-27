Ajit Doval, Top Officials Meet In Iran, Discuss Ways To Counter Terrorism

Ajit Doval emphasized the need for disrupting cross-border movement of terrorists, blocking funds. (File)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday attended a high-level meeting in Tehran where he joined top security officials from Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia to evolve a regional strategy to deal with the threat posed by ISIS and other terror groups.

In the meeting, Mr Doval stressed on the need for disrupting cross-border movement of terrorists, blocking their financing and supply of weapons, and isolating those who support and sponsor terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Mr Doval suggested that the countries should enhance cooperation in information sharing so that support mechanisms for terrorists such as training, financing and supply of weapons can be disrupted.

The meeting provided an opportunity for exchange of views on the issue of terrorism and ways and means to cooperate for effectively dealing with the menace, the MEA said.

The NSA articulated India's commitment to partner in bilateral, regional and global forums for tackling the scourge of terrorism which poses a huge threat to the entire humanity.

Violence in Afghanistan was condemned and support was expressed to assist the Afghan government and defence forces to deal with terrorist groups and narcotics smuggling, the statement said.

At the meeting, importance was attached to promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan which was Afghan-led, Afghan owned and Afghan-controlled.

During the visit, the NSA also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Russia and Afghanistan on issues of bilateral mutual interest

