Ajit Doval Conducts Aerial Survey Of Srinagar, South Kashmir

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday undertook an aerial survey of Srinagar and areas of South Kashmir to take stock of the security situation as the valley celebrated Eid ul-Adha amid strict restrictions that are in place after the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370.

Officials said police chief Dilbag Singh and Army commanders also undertook separate aerial visits of various parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The officers found the situation to be absolutely fine, they said.

Eid prayers were concluded peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

In Srinagar, keeping in view the possibility of terrorists and mischievous elements trying to disturb public order and peace, reasonable restrictions were imposed on large gatherings in sensitive areas. People gathered in large numbers at local mosques to offer prayers and greet each other, the administration said in a statement.

In Jammu, over 5,000 offered prayers at Eidgah while similar large gatherings were there in the province.

However, there have been some minor localised protests of a routine nature at a few places, the statement said.

"This is not unknown in Jammu and Kashmir in the past. There have been some isolated incidents of stone pelting, again at an insignificant level. Police handled these locally and dispersed the protesters. There are no major injuries barring 1 or 2 individuals," it said.

The statement said restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last week were eased from Saturday onwards in a calibrated manner, balancing the requirements of facilitating the public and preventing mischievous elements from creating trouble.

"In other parts of the state, restrictions were completely lifted in five districts of Jammu and limited to the night in five districts of Jammu. Similar local relaxation was done in the nine other districts of Kashmir based on local assessment of the situation," it said.

It said removal and tightening of restrictions is a local exercise by the police and district administration based on their assessment of the need to maintain public order and peace.

The statement said restrictions on connectivity continue as a result of security requirements.

"However, people are being facilitated to contact their relatives and children outside the state through widespread deployment of help lines at convenient locations such as the District Commissioner's office, police stations and police posts. Thousands of calls are being every day from these places. Over 5000 calls were made in one day in Srinagar," it said.

"Over 300 public points for phone connectivity are functional across the Kashmir division. Media is being facilitated through a media centre set up by the state government. Regular briefings are being held in the media centre every day at 11 am and 6 pm by a senior government official. Media has been provided phone and Internet facility at the media centre," it said.

