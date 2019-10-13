Congress Will Form Government In UP, Says New State Congress Chief

Ajay Kumar Lallu said the mandate given by the people is supreme (File Photo)

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday said he is banking on ''Sampark'' (contact), ''Samvaad'' (dialogue) and ''Sangharsh'' (struggle) to strengthen his party and exuded confidence that it will form the government in the state.

He said the mandate given by the people is supreme.

"The biggest challenge is to make the Congress the only alternative to the BJP. For this, we have to infuse enthusiasm and self-confidence among the party workers, and work closely with them. For emerging as the only alternative to the BJP, the path is struggle. If we stand up to the expectations of the people and win their trust, we will not only become the only alternative to the BJP, but also form the government in the state," Ajay Kumar told PTI.

Asked how he would strengthen the Congress in the state, he said, "I am banking on Sampark, Samvaad and Sangharsh. The party will undertake a number of creative work and engage in a dialogue with the public. The party will also link more students and youth with itself."

He said the mandate has been given by the public to the Congress to occupy the fourth position. "But the public will only catapult us to the top spot," Ajay Kumar said, adding that the party will be strengthened at the block, tehsil and district levels.

"The party will launch a campaign to gear up for the upcoming panchayat elections and polls to various cooperative organisations," he said.

On factionalism within the party, the state Congress chief said, "There can be difference of opinion, but every Congressman, be it a leader or a worker, is standing firm while reposing their faith in ideals and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. And, if there are any difference of opinions, it will be sorted out."

