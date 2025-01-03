Advertisement
Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn In As Manipur Governor

Ajay Kumar Bhalla was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur Justice D Krishnakumar.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn In As Manipur Governor
Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur.
Imphal:

Former union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur during a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Mr Bhalla was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur Justice D Krishnakumar.

He inspected the guard of honour by Manipur Rifles personnel.

Mr Bhalla, who has the rare distinction of being the longest-serving union home secretary, completed his five-year tenure in August last year.

He is a 1984-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bhalla the governor of Manipur last month.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was holding the additional charge of Manipur.

Mr Bhalla arrived in Imphal on Thursday and was accorded a reception at Raj Bhavan by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.