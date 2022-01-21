Airlines Told To Strictly Enforce 1 Cabin Bag Per Person Rule For Flyers

CISF has ordered airlines to strictly follow the 'one handbag rule' for flyers (Representational)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has ordered airports and airlines to strictly follow the 'one handbag rule' where the passengers travelling by flights will be allowed to carry only one bag inside the cabin of the aircraft.

CISF has asked the airlines and airports to implement the earlier Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) one-bag order.

"As per BCAS AVSEC Circular Nos. 06/2000 & 11/2000, no passenger should be permitted to carry more than one handbag other than those items already listed in the circular including a lady's bag," said the CISF order.

"However, it has been seen that passenger on average carries 02-03 No. of handbags to the screening point," added the order.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has further informed the airlines to put a message on boarding passes and tickets of the passengers to make them aware of the development.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform pax (passengers) and to display 'one handbag rule' on their tickets, boarding passes very conspicuously," said the order.

Airport Operators may be instructed to place hoarding/banner/board/standees display, the contents of the 'One handbag Rule' near the check-in counters, vantage locations before SHA at the airports, to that passengers get sensitized and if required, have an option to switch the extra handbags to registered baggage," the order read.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)