Aircraft Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing At Chennai Airport, Passengers Safe

An aircraft carrying 146 passengers from Muscat suffered a tyre burst while landing at the international airport here on Saturday, authorities said.

All the passengers are safe, Chennai airport authorities said.

The flight had just landed when one of the rear tyres burst, they said.

The return journey of the aircraft has been cancelled and all the passengers have been accommodated in various hotels across the city.

