Aircraft Grounded Only For Passenger Safety, Says Suresh Prabhu

The aviation regulator's move has resulted in flight cancellations by IndiGo and GoAir as the two airlines have grounded 11 A320 neo aircraft following the directive.
Against this backdrop, Mr Prabhu said it is DGCA's prerogative and that safety is paramount.
"This is only for passenger safety and airlines have also responded positively. They would like to restore the flights as soon as possible by making alternative arrangements. But we cannot play with any issue related to safety and safety is paramount," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
Mr Prabhu took over the additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday.
Comments
A total of 14 A320 neo aircraft fitted with a specific series of engines -- 11 operated by IndiGo and 3 by GoAir -- have now been grounded. Three IndiGo planes were grounded last month.