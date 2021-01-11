Air Quality 'Poor' In Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, 'Moderate' In Gurgaon

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. (Representational)

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it was in the "moderate" zone in Gurgaon, a 24-hour data issued by a government agency said on Monday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 283 both in Ghaziabad as well as in Greater Noida, 264 in Noida, 235 in Faridabad and 200 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Sunday it was 280 in Ghaziabad, 311 in Greater Noida, 239 in Noida, 251 in Faridabad and 215 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "poor" category causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while the air quality in the "moderate" zone may cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

