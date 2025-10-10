Air India Vienna-New Delhi Flight Diverted To Dubai Over Technical Issue

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight from Austria's Vienna was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue, the airline's spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely at Dubai, and the flight departed after a delay as it underwent necessary checks.

Air India Spokesperson stated, "AI154 operating from Vienna to New Delhi on October 9 was diverted to Dubai due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks."

"All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments, and the flight departed at 08:45 hrs IST. We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unforeseen delay. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority," Air India Spokesperson added.

Earlier, on October 4, an Air India flight, AI117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham after the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during its final approach.

The airline confirmed that all electrical and hydraulic systems were functioning normally. The flight took off from Amritsar on October 4.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the flight landed safely at Birmingham, and no passengers or crew were injured. The aircraft has been grounded for further inspections.

The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and the return flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India is making alternative arrangements to accommodate passengers affected by the incident.

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests," an Air India spokesperson had said.

The Ram Air Turbine is a small, fold-out windmill-like device that deploys in emergencies when the plane loses main electrical or hydraulic power. It generates emergency power to maintain control of key flight systems, including basic flight instruments and hydraulic pressure for control surfaces.

