Air India To Move 60 Domestic Flights To Delhi's Upgraded T1 From Oct 26

Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 domestic flights to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's upgraded Terminal 2 from October 26. Air India Express will also shift all its domestic operations to the newly renovated and upgraded Terminal 1 (T1).

The move is due to the ongoing expansion activities at Terminal 3 (T3) by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to augment international passenger capacity, the airline said in a statement.

"The terminal enlargement works will reduce domestic capacity at T3, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express, effective 26 October 2025," it said.

All international flights of Air India and Air India Express will continue to operate from Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport.

How To Identify Air India Flights To/From T2

Air India's domestic flights departing from or arriving at T2 have been renumbered in four digits, starting with '1' (e.g., AI1737, AI1787). This clear distinction will help travellers to easily identify that their flight operates from or to T2.

Air India and Air India Express passengers with connections, carrying boarding passes for their onward flights, will be provided inter-terminal transfers between T1, T2, and T3. This service applies to connections between Air India flights, Air India Express flights, and on applicable codeshare connections.

Air India and Air India Express will be notifying all guests who hold bookings for flights relocating to T2 and T1, respectively, via their registered contact details.

"Passengers whose bookings continue to operate to/from T3 will receive a reminder to check their terminal if they have connecting flights. Additionally, all passengers checking in online for AI1XXX-series flights will receive an additional reminder that their flight departs from T2," Air India said.