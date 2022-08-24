Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata For Sick Passenger

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. (Representational)

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of breathlessness, airport officials said.

The flight with 159 passengers aboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

