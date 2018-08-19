Air India Pilots Write To PM Modi, Offer Help In Flood-Hit Kerala

The association's letter to PM Modi comes a day after the pilots threatened to stop operations if their flying allowance dues were not paid immediately

All India | | Updated: August 19, 2018 09:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air India Pilots Write To PM Modi, Offer Help In Flood-Hit Kerala

At least 164 people have died in the Kerala flood since August 8 (File)

New Delhi: 

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing its willingness to fly planes to Kerala on a "voluntary basis" in the larger interest of the affected people in the state.

"We are willing to fly the planes without payment on voluntary basis to the cause of these operations. We consider this a unique privilege that we can use to assist in such operations," the association said in the letter.

"We have full faith that Sir you will surely turn your attention to the plight of Air India and Air Indians once calm is restored," the letter stated.

The association's letter to the prime minister comes a day after the pilots threatened to stop operations if their flying allowance dues were not paid immediately.

"ICPA pilots on the Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 in Air India are ready and committed to the cause of OPERATION MADAD & OPERATION SAHYOG. We will support the government and the PMO in the endeavour to help our fellow citizens in Kerala," the letter said.

Air India has always come forward during natural calamities by operating relief flights and by evacuating Indians from war zones like Kuwait, Libya, Lebanon or Yemen, General Secretary of the association T. Praveen Keerthi said.

"We are ready for any help as pilots on voluntary basis for Kerala, like we have always done in the past," the letter added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiKerala Flood 2018Air India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................