'Don't You Need To Have Sex Everyday?' Air India Pilot Accuses Senior Of Asking

An Air India spokesperson said a senior captain is under probe for alleged sexual harassment

Air India is investigating a senior captain for alleged sexual harassment after a woman pilot complained against him to the management, a spokesperson of the state-run carrier said.

The spokesperson said the woman pilot in her complaint to the management said the senior captain asked her several "inappropriate questions".

"The instructor reportedly suggested the two to have dinner at a city restaurant in Hyderabad on May 5 after the training session was over. I agreed as I had done a few flights with him and he seemed decent. We went to a restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started," the woman said in her complaint.

The incident allegedly took place in Hyderabad, where she was being trained by the commander.

"He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life. He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex every day. He asked me if I masturbated. At some point, I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab," the complaint by the woman said.

The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour worsened during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated," she said.

The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

