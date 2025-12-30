Air India Express Pilot Arrested, Released On Bail In Airport Assault Case

The Delhi Police has arrested the off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an officer said on Tuesday, adding that the accused later secured bail from the IGI police station.

Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer, the officer said.

"In the process of investigation, after the registration of the case, the relevant CCTV footage had been collected and statements recorded. The accused was also called for questioning, and his arrest was effected," the officer said in a statement.

He also said that the accused later secured bail from the police station.

"In bailable offences, the accused has a right to get bail from the police station itself," said the officer.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with violence near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

The case pertains to an alleged altercation near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1, where the complainant, Ankit Dewan, claimed he was physically assaulted by Sejwal, who was off duty at the time and travelling as a passenger.

Following a complaint lodged by Dewan via email, an FIR was registered and the investigation was taken up.

The police said Dewan was called so that his detailed statement could be recorded, evidence could be collected and he could undergo a medical examination.

During the course of the investigation, the accused pilot appeared before the investigating officer and cooperated with the probe. His replies were examined in light of the CCTV footage and other material evidence collected from the airport premises, he said.

According to the complainant, the dispute allegedly began after he objected to some airline staff purportedly jumping the queue at the security checkpoint. Dewan alleged that the pilot abused and assaulted him in public view, causing injuries and traumatising his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident. In a subsequent statement, Dewan said a CT scan had confirmed a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone.

The police said CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 has been collected and is being scrutinised to reconstruct the sequence of events, while statements of all relevant people are being recorded.

Air India Express had said it is aware of the incident involving one of its employees and that the pilot, who was travelling on another airline at the time, has been removed from official duties with immediate effect pending an internal inquiry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)